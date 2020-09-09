Monta Jean BeeryBellwood, PA - Monta Jean Beery, 82, Bellwood, Pa. died Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 14, 1938 in Marion, Ohio daughter of the late Clifford Clayton and Rhea H. (Woodruff) Seiter.Surviving are her husband, Dale; her three children, Rachelle C. (Bob) Tower, Roger M. (Michele) and Rhonda J. (Tobias) Nagle; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley A. Kulick of Delaware, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jay C. Seiter.Jean was a 1956 graduate of Pleasant High School, Marion, Ohio and a former bookkeeper at GE Telephone Co., Marion Ohio.Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood, Pa.