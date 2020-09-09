1/1
Monta Jean Beery
Monta Jean Beery

Bellwood, PA - Monta Jean Beery, 82, Bellwood, Pa. died Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 14, 1938 in Marion, Ohio daughter of the late Clifford Clayton and Rhea H. (Woodruff) Seiter.

Surviving are her husband, Dale; her three children, Rachelle C. (Bob) Tower, Roger M. (Michele) and Rhonda J. (Tobias) Nagle; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley A. Kulick of Delaware, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jay C. Seiter.

Jean was a 1956 graduate of Pleasant High School, Marion, Ohio and a former bookkeeper at GE Telephone Co., Marion Ohio.

Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood, Pa.

russinfuneralhome.com




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jon C Russin Funeral Home
618 Martin St
Bellwood, PA 16617
(814) 742-7203
