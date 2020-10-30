Morgan A. Fox
Canton - Morgan A. Fox, 29, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Morgan had a generous soul and was very giving. She had a love for animals, her family, and her daughter Emilia was her life, she will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Emilia Fox; mother, Cyndi (Leo) Pappas; father, Robert (Teresa) Fox; 12 siblings and a host of loving family and friends.
A celebration of Morgan's life will be held at a later date.
