Morgan A. Fox
Morgan A. Fox

Canton - Morgan A. Fox, 29, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Morgan had a generous soul and was very giving. She had a love for animals, her family, and her daughter Emilia was her life, she will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her daughter, Emilia Fox; mother, Cyndi (Leo) Pappas; father, Robert (Teresa) Fox; 12 siblings and a host of loving family and friends.

A celebration of Morgan's life will be held at a later date.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
