Muriel "Babe" McHugh

Green Camp - Muriel "Babe" Quibell McHugh, age 96 of Green Camp, Ohio passed away on July 13, 2020. She was surrounded by loving family when she went to be with the Lord.

She was born January 20, 1924 in Watford Hertfordshire, England to the late Harold and Lillie (Ratcliff) Quibell. On May 9, 1944 in Watford, England she married the love of her life John McHugh. He preceded her in death on April 24, 1997. She and John immigrated to the United States in 1954.

She was a member of the Emanuel Reformed Church for over 60 years. Member of the Lions Club of Green Camp and past president. She enjoyed Line Dancing as a member of the Senior Center. She was an excellent baker and her desserts were enjoyed by many over the years. She was a thoughtful and kind person always caring about her friends, family and community.

Babe is survived by her son, Terry McHugh, her granddaughter, Ashley McHugh, who was the light of her life. One sister, Glenys Bosart, her niece, Susan (Darus) Bumgartner, four nephews, Frank Bosart, Robert (Debbie) Bosart, Scott Bosart and John (Brenda) McHugh in England. Loving great niece, Renee Bosart who kindly helped Babe in many ways.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Melvin Bowling and Roger Ruth officiating. Burial will be later at Green Camp Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emanuel Reformed Church in Green Camp or to the Green Camp Lions Club. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
