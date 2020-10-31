Myrna M Green
Marysville - Myrna M. Green, 83, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Memorial Gables following a brief illness.
A graduate of Byhalia-York High School, she worked as a machine operator and tow motor driver for the former BF Goodrich/Stratoflex, now Parker-Hannifin for over 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed her retirement years living in Riverview, FL. She also enjoyed watching O.S.U. football.
Born June 22, 1937 in Byhalia, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marian (Meddles) Wright. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Donnie Ballinger; a sister, Susie Wright and her brothers, Gene and Jack Wright.
Myrna is survived by her daughters, Tami Inskeep of Marysville, Lori (Robert Young) Ballinger of Marion and Dawn Ballinger of Marysville; grandchildren, Neil (Anya) Williams, Niki (Ryan) Gardner, Michael Williams, Jesse (Christine) Faine, Joshua (Kayleen) Faine, Jerry Lee (Shannon) Stineman, Cole (Andrea) Stineman, Heather (Dan) Neff, Joey (Cassie) Juzwiak and Daniel (Hannah) Juzwiak; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty McGrane of San Diego, CA and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
A graveside service for both Myrna and her son Donnie will be held 11:00 A.M. November 7, 2020 at the Byhalia Cemetery with Pastor Jim Gardner officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 w. Fifth St. Marysville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com