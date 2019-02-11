N. Jean Reas



Marion - N. Jean Reas, age 84, died at Marion General Hospital on Saturday, February 9, 2019.



Jean was born on September 26, 1934 to Ernest J. Zoeller and Mary Angela (Smith) Zoeller in Tiffin, Ohio. She was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy Zoeller, her parents, and her husband Dr. Herman W. Reas.



Jean married Dr. Herman W. Reas in November of 1990. They were blessed with four very happy years together.



She is survived by three brothers: David (Leslie) Jones, Timothy (Gloria) Jones and Paul (Teresa) Jones. Nephews and nieces include Jay Brucker, Keith Jones, Staci (Andy) Brickner and Nikki (Kyle) Hintze, grand nieces and nephews, and many maternal and paternal cousins.



Jean attended St. Mary Elementary and Calvert High School in Tiffin, Mary Manse College (Toledo) and earned her Master Degree at St. John College (Cleveland). She started her career in education in 1955 teaching in elementary schools in the Toledo area. She continued her 42 year career in education in Elementary Administration, Secondary Administration, Elementary Supervision, and College Administration. In Marion she ended her career as Principal of George Washington Elementary School.



She was Co-founder of the Toledo Diocesan Elementary Principals Association and served as President for its beginning years. She was an active member of St. Mary Parish (Marion) and served on the Church Pastoral Council and the Marion Catholic Sr. & Jr. High School Board for several years. She also was a member of Endowment Board of Marion Children's Services Board and served a number of years as President. Jean was a past member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Phi Delta Kappa. She was an active member of the Marion City/County Retired Teachers Association and served as President for two years.



Besides her professional organizations, she belonged to The Red Hats Society, two euchre clubs, Artisans and the Marion Senior Center where she enjoyed many activities.



One of her favorite hobbies was making crafts; she enjoyed tole painting, one-stroke painting, floral arrangements, and card making. She exhibited in many craft shows and then held shows in her home for about ten years.



She loved to travel and spent many of her retired years traveling with friends, cruising, and touring the country.



Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm. A 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, February 14, 2019 with Father Ryan Schmit officiating at St. Mary Church, Marion. Private family burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marion.



Memorial donations may be made in Jean's honor to St. Mary, Marion, St. Mary Tiffin, or the Catholic Relief Services.



Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 11, 2019