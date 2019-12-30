|
Nancy A. Hicks
Cardington - Nancy A. Hicks, of Cardington passed away at her residence on December 27 and was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior after a four year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Nancy was born in Wadsworth, OH to the late Morton and Marjorie (Longsdorf) Boone. She was a graduate of Wadsworth High School and Ohio University, where she received a degree in education. She taught in Cardington and Ridgedale School Districts. After her role as a teacher, she worked in the offices of several businesses in the area. Nancy was an avid quilter and created many beautiful treasures. She loved to ride her bright yellow motor scooter in the summer months and she loved to garden and get on the riding mower and cut the lawn. She loved and enjoyed her family, friends and neighbors and would help them in any way that she could, but more importantly, she loved Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Rick, a brother Frank (Cindi) Boone of Virginia, a sister Jean Boone of South Carolina and a niece Becca in Georgia and many cousins. Nancy was baptized, taught about Jesus and married Rick at the Marion Salem United Methodist Church and so her calling hours will be at Marion Salem from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Tuesday January 07, 2020. The Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday January 08, 2020. The Rev. Jim Van Meter will be officiating the service. The interment will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers that fade, she asked that you would consider a memorial contribution to the Marion Salem United Methodist Church at 1640 Salem Road, Caledonia, OH 43314. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Funeral Service.
