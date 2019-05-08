|
Nancy Abshire
- - Nancy Abshire passed away at the age of 63 on April 26, 2019 at St. Jude's Hospital. She was born on January 15, 1956 in Norwalk, Ohio to Issac and Mary (Honaker) Schneider which proceeds her in death also 3 sisters Marylou Dillon, Mary (Joann) Pheasant and Ellen Edwards, 2 Brothers Charles Dillon and Nickalos Schneider. She is survived by 2 sisters Ruth January and Gloria smith, and 2 brothers Donald Schneider and Daniel Schneider.
Published in the Marion Star on May 8, 2019