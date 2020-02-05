|
|
Nancy Mally
Waldo - On Saturday evening, February 1, 2020, Nancy G. Mally left this world and entered Heaven to meet her Heavenly Father. Born on January 26, 1938 in Hartford, Connecticut to Richard H. and Elena Roberts Mosher, Nancy spent her early childhood in New England before moving with her family to Worthington, Ohio. Nancy graduated from Worthington High School in the Class of 1956, and on March 23, 1957, she married Paul G. Mally, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
In 1965, Nancy and Paul moved to Marion with their three sons and eventually built a home in Waldo. Nancy earned a B.A. at The Ohio State University and later an M.A at Mt. St. Joseph University. For 27 years, from 1970 to 1997, Nancy taught English at River Valley High School. There was never a kinder, more compassionate soul, and her many students will agree that she was one of a kind. Nancy, in her motherly fashion, provided not only an education in English/Language Arts but also in life. She was always there for her students and expected much but showed them the love and attention, that was needed to help them through their difficult teenage years and to mold them into decent human beings. A struggling student could always count on Mrs. Mally to spend extra time explaining a lesson. Nancy could be seen at countless extra-curricular activities and was often in a supervisory position - class advisor, assistant director, etc. She shaped the lives of many young people and was a favorite teacher during her entire career. Her students still remember Mrs. Mally and speak fondly of her. She never realized the incredible influence she had on so many lives.
During her career at River Valley, Nancy met and taught with Sue Mullins, who became her "partner in crime," rescuing dogs, attending local events, vacationing, and forming a special friendship that Nancy treasured throughout her life. Her family is grateful for Sue and for her help as Nancy's illness progressed.
Nancy was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church in Delaware, and her love of her Lord and Savior was evident in the way Nancy lived her life. She poured that love into the lives of others - her husband, her children, her grandchildren, and her friends.
An important part of Nancy's life was the time she spent with her family and friends at their cabin in Canada. Paul and Nancy made frequent trips to Canada throughout their entire marriage and introduced their children and grandchildren to the wonders of nature. Nancy loved the outdoors and could be found boating, swimming, fishing, or simply reading by the water. She also loved flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Joan (John) Wood. Left to treasure her memory are her husband Paul, sons Chuck (Patti), Scott, and Kevin (Lisa) Mally, grandchildren Samantha, Sarah, Jordon, Aaron, and Clayton, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, plus countless friends and former students.
The family would like to thank the Kingston Residence memory care staff and Kindred Hospice for their help during Nancy's illness.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 12p.m.-3p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel at 360 E. Center Street in Marion with Pastor John Hart presiding. A Celebration of Life will be held after the service at the F.O.P. lodge on Harding Highway East in Caledonia. A private interment for the family will be held at a later date in Waldo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the Marion Area Humane Society (2264 Richland Rd., Marion, Ohio 43302) or the of Central Ohio (1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215).
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Nancy's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020