Nancy S. Underhill
Rutland - June 18, 1942 - April 18, 2020
Nancy S. Underhill age 77 of Rutland, formerly of Plain City, passed away Saturday evening at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Louisa Johnson County, Kentucky on June 18, 1942. Nancy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from Ranco, Plain City. Preceded in death by her daughter: Susan Welsh; parents: Ollie and Mable (Cordle) Chapman; brothers: Jerry, Ollie Jr., Don, Johnny, Bill, Orville; sisters: Ida Snyder, Patty Martin. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years: Gary Dale Underhill; daughter: Laura Baxter; brothers: Ernie (Helen) Chapman, Ed (Becky) Chapman, Lee Chapman; sisters: Betty (Darrell) Cordle, Mary (Mike) Brown, Juanita (Ray) Martin; Five grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020