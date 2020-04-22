Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Underhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy S. Underhill


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy S. Underhill Obituary
Nancy S. Underhill

Rutland - June 18, 1942 - April 18, 2020

Nancy S. Underhill age 77 of Rutland, formerly of Plain City, passed away Saturday evening at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Louisa Johnson County, Kentucky on June 18, 1942. Nancy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from Ranco, Plain City. Preceded in death by her daughter: Susan Welsh; parents: Ollie and Mable (Cordle) Chapman; brothers: Jerry, Ollie Jr., Don, Johnny, Bill, Orville; sisters: Ida Snyder, Patty Martin. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years: Gary Dale Underhill; daughter: Laura Baxter; brothers: Ernie (Helen) Chapman, Ed (Becky) Chapman, Lee Chapman; sisters: Betty (Darrell) Cordle, Mary (Mike) Brown, Juanita (Ray) Martin; Five grandchildren; Five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -