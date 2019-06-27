|
Natalia "Tillie" Howald
Richwood - Natalia "Tillie" Howald, 92 of Richwood died peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was born January 27, 1927 in Union County to the late Adrian L. and Mildred D. (Barnett) Potts. On October 10, 1948 she married Robert E. Howald Sr. and he died June 5, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Marie Chapman and a brother, Ned Potts.
A 1945 graduate of Richwood High School, she was a life-long and dedicated member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church. She and her husband Bob had run the former Rainbow Cleaners in Richwood for many years.
Tillie enjoyed collecting elephants and she had a large collection. She was still sharp in her nineties and wasn't afraid to voice her opinion. She was a very loving and forgiving person and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was grandma to more than just her own grandchildren, often called "Granny Tillie", especially around the old George Street/Claibourne Elementary neighborhood.
She is survived by two sons, Robert E. (Carolyn) Howald Jr., Richwood; Joseph L. (Kathy) Howald, Richwood; two daughters, Elizabeth A. Luera, El Paso, Texas; Jane E. Bialecki, Bellefontaine; grandchildren, James, Lance and Josh Howald, Troy (Erin) Chapman, Tracy (James) Litreal, Phillip (Becky) Howald, Joe (Dawn) Howald, Kileen (Doug) Payne, Tim (Heather) Bialecki, William Bialecki, Marcos (Cynthia) Lozano, Melanie Lozano, Jessica (Jeff) Osborne, Andrea Chapman, Ryan Chapman and Ashley LeVan; 29 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Lee Moffett, Hollister, Missouri; son-in-law, Kevin (Shauna) Chapman, Richwood; sister-in-law, Martha Potts, Marion; several nieces and nephews and lots of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344 and Richwood Park, C/O Village of Richwood, 153 N. Franklin Street, Richwood, OH 43344.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 27, 2019