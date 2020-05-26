|
|
Natalia Reed Graham Clunk
Prospect - Natalia Reed Graham Clunk, 91, of Prospect, Ohio died May 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born September 17, 1928 and was the daughter of Clifford and Sarah Genevieve "Jane" Graham of Waldo.
She was a member of Green Camp United Methodist Church and actively attended Bible Study Fellowship.
Natalia graduated from Waldo High School in 1946. She married William Joseph Clunk March 16, 1947, whose occupation was farming and Natalia took and active part in the operation. Bill passed away in 1978, Natalia remained on the farm until 2018 for a total of over 60 years. During these years, she worked for Dr. Stephen Grygier for several years and then became a switch board operator at Marion General Hospital.
Natalia was known for her selflessness, kindness, and generosity. Her sisters and she enjoyed a very special bond that warmed and nurtured the hearts of our families.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Clunk of Prospect; Nancy (Dave) Lashey of Middletown, DE; David Clunk of Lakeland, Florida; Jonathan (Dorothy) Clunk of Prospect; her two sisters, Patricia Agler of Prospect and Vera J. Cooper of Marion. The family would like to give special recognition to Tim Seiter whom Natalia considered family. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandson.
Visitation will be held at Green Camp United Methodist Church (205 Broadway, Green Camp, Ohio 43322) on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11 am until 1 pm. A private family service will be held at the church following visitation. Those wishing to view the service may log onto https://www.facebook.com/DenzerChapelSFH/ at 1 pm. Pastor Josh Freshour will officiate and burial will follow at the Waldo Cemetery. For those who don't feel comfortable attending the church service, the family request joining the procession from the Church to Waldo Cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will include Ryan Clunk, Matt Lashey, Mark Lashey, Ben Lashey, Tim Seiter and Dan Gregory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Green Camp United Methodist Church, Green Camp, Ohio.
Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020