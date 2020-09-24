1/1
Neil Kinley
Neil Kinley

Upper Sandusky - Neil R. Kinley, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Neil was born on November 12, 1930 in Upper Sandusky to Howard and Helen (Hurd) Kinley, both of whom are deceased. He married Janet Dutt on August 19, 1950 and she survives.

He is survived by his 2 children, Debbie (Sadler) Barnhardt of Charlotte, North Carolina and Phil (Melissa) Kinley of Marion. 2 grandchildren, Seth (Alyson) Kinley and Lauren (Jeff) Jones, along with 4 great grandchildren, Leah and Sienna Kinley, Lillian and Nora Jones.

Neil was preceded in death by a brother Jean Kinley, and a sister JoAnn Neumeister.

Neil was a 1948 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School and went on to The Ohio State University attending their Lumber School. He had worked for the Stephan Lumber Company in Upper Sandusky and then for Clayton & Lambert Manufacturing in Buckner, Kentucky for 20 years. He and Janet moved back to Upper Sandusky in 1996 and in later years, Neil built 9 residential homes in Upper Sandusky.

He was a member for over 70 years of Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church where he taught the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, taught at one time the senior high Sunday School Class, served as choir director and also served on various boards within the church.

Neil was an Upper Sandusky School Board member, along with Sentinal Vocational School, and Vanguard-Sentinal Vocation School, and the Wyandot County Council on Aging.

For hobbies he enjoyed golfing, watching basketball, going to his cottage in Petoskey, Michigan, and spending time with friends and family.

Funeral services for Neil Kinley will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical UMC with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Visitations will be held on Saturday, from 9:30am to 11:00am at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UMC or Wyandot County Council on Aging and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.




Published in Marion Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
