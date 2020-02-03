|
Nelda Kay Eaches
Richwood - Nelda Kay Eaches, 78, of Richwood, died peacefully Sunday morning February 2, 2020 at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville.
She was born October 31, 1941 in Delaware County to the late Robert Lee and Dorothy Marie (Speicher) Fryman.
Nelda was retired from Ranco in Plain City where she worked for 45 years.
She was a dedicated member of the Richwood Church of Christ and a member of the Red Hat Society.
Nelda enjoyed sewing, Bingo at the Richwood Civic Center and attending the retiree's parties with her fellow Ranco employees.
On September 25, 1965 in Richwood, she married Steven Ray Eaches and he survives, also surviving is their son Ray Steven (Diana) Eaches of Marysville
Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Jeff Evans will officiate, burial will follow in the Shoup (Thompson Twp) Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday form 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.
Memorial gifts may be made to Viaquest Hospice 525 Metro Pl N Ste 300, Dublin, OH 43017
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020