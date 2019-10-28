|
Nellie M. Berry
Marion - Heaven received another angel, Nellie M. Berry, age 77, of Marion, died Saturday October 26, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following an extended illness.
On November 12, 1941, Nellie was born in Bucyrus, Ohio, the eighth of nine children of the late Russell and Dorothy (Clark) Dewiel. She graduated from Whetstone High School in Bucyrus in the class of 1959.
During high school, Nellie was set up on a blind date with a young man originally from Boston, Massachusetts, who was staying with family in Marion, Robert "Bob" Berry. From there, the rest is history. They were married shortly after her graduation on February 27, 1960. They cherished their fifty nine years of marriage together.
An "extraordinary homemaker", Nellie took great pride in caring for her husband, children and their home. She was an excellent cook and baker, always spoiling her family with their favorite dishes. She also kept an immaculate home, keeping everything clean and tidy from top to bottom. For her grandchildren, she was always the first to volunteer to be their babysitter.
Very faithful, Nellie was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working in the nursery for many years. She also was a member of the Eastern Star in Marion.
Always keeping busy, Nellie loved crocheting gifts for her family and friends. She made baby blankets for all of her grandchildren, afghans, scarfs, baby caps, doilies, etc. She enjoyed collecting angels, and baked and sold cakes for several years.
Having a great sense of humor, Nellie was exceptionally quick witted, always telling jokes that kept everyone laughing whenever they were with her. She also was a sweet and loving woman who overflowed with love for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Bob Berry of Marion; three children: Dorothy (Bryan Chapman) Baker, Lisa Grill both of Marion, and Robert (Cheryl) Berry Jr. of Powell; six grandchildren: Amanda (Troy) Bryant, Ashley (Lee) DiEgidio, Anthony and Maggie Grill, and Alexis and Ethan Berry; one great-grandson, Carson DiEgidio; a sister, Daisy (Jack) West of Galion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Morgan; and seven siblings: Russell, Donald, Harold, and Leo Dewiel, Bessie Mullins, Ruby Sutter, and Margie Clinard.
Her family will greet friends from 4 - 6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 10 AM on Thursday, with Rev. Daniel Kiger officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the (https://act.alz.org/donate), or to Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Center St., Marion, OH 43302.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Nellie's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019