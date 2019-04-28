Services
Nicholas Lee Haycox

- - Nicholas Lee Haycox, age 15, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Nicholas will be remembered mostly for his smile and funny laugh that was contagious to those around him. He was loved by so many. Nicholas is survived by parents, Suzanne J. (Grubbs) and Jeremy L. Haycox and brother, Zachery M. Grubbs all of Delaware; sister, Samantha M. Haycox and her fiance Kyle A. Lang of Westerville; grandparents, Carol A. Grubbs and Fred B. Grubbs both of Delaware, Janet E. and Jimmie L. Haycox of Marion; aunts and uncles, Michael F. Grubbs and Tamera K. Grubbs of Delaware, Adam M. Haycox and his significant other, Michelle A. Sessler of Richwood, OH, Alison J. and Todd Bradford of New Matamoras, OH; special great-aunt, Donna R. Brown of Westerville; cousins and other relatives. Private family only service. Nicholas family would like to thank all of the medical professionals, educators, and support administrators that have supported Nicholas through his journey. Contributions may be made to the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, OH 43035 in Nicholas memory. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve Nicholas family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Twinkle, twinkle, little star, how I wonder what you are. Up above the world so high, like a diamond in the sky. Twinkle, twinkle, little star, how I wonder what you are.

Nothing ever goes away until it has taught us what we need to know. Pema Chodron.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 28, 2019
