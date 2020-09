Niki Marie BarlowMarion - Niki Marie Barlow, age 35, died unexpectedly Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Niki was born August 28, 1985 the daughter of Kim Barlow and Paul Ray. Niki was a beautiful soul, with an even more beautiful smile, who loved her children, deeply. She left us way too soon.Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Kim (Gary Rhodes) Barlow; her father, Paul (Vickie Strohl) Ray, her significant other, Donavon Kellogg; son, Nathan Obert; daughter, Daja Kellogg; stepsons, Dustin and Daylton Kellogg. Also her brother, Rob Ray; sisters, Tina (Mo) Davis, and Amanda (Ed Fausnaugh) Strohl-Ray, father-in-law Donavon Kellogg Sr., sisters-in-law, Dawn (Jeff) Gase and Dana Klinger; uncles, Lee Ray, James Ray, and Harold Soice, several nephews and extended family members.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Milton and Lola Soice and John and Darlene Ray, mother-in-law, Nancy Kellogg; sister-in-law, Sharon Ray and numerous family members.Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 until 5 pm. A funeral will be held 1 pm Monday at the funeral home with Ernie Lyons officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery.Donations may be made in Niki's honor to Maryhaven or Choice One.Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Niki's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com