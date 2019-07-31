|
Nora J. Caruso
Marion - Nora J. (Berry) Caruso, 75, of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home July 30th, 2019.
Nora was born May 3, 1944 in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence A. and Ruth K. (Hitt) Berry. She was a grocery store bakery and deli food representative for Rich's Products Corporation for 25 years. Nora loved traveling, bowling, golfing, and camping at her beloved Bay Point in Marblehead, Ohio, a place she and her family enjoyed for 35 years. Nora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William J. Caruso, whom she married October 16, 1971. Also surviving are her three children, Sandy (Brad) Zech of Galena, Ohio, Don (Cathleen) Baker of Amherst, Ohio, and Larry Baker of Sandusky, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jared Baker, Eric Zech, Mason Baker and Alyssa Baker; three brothers, Lawrence (Kathy) Berry of Marion, Ohio, Bob (Cheryl) Berry of Chula Vista, California, and Fred (Sue) Berry of Marion, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Berry, and a sister, Ruth (Berry) Craft.
She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St. Marion, Ohio.
Burial will be held in Claiborne Cemetery, 26763 OH-37, Richwood, Ohio. Graveside services only with Pastor Mark Schuring at 11:00 am Friday August 2, 2019. All are invited to attend. Boyd-Born Funeral Home, Marion, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion, 685 Delaware Ave. Ste. 300, Marion, Ohio 43302.
Published in the Marion Star on July 31, 2019