|
|
Norma Bishop
Marion - Norma L. Bishop born on August 10, 1932 to Clarence and Myrtle (Clunk) Martin in Bowling Green, Ohio. Married Otis H. Bishop Sr. on November 18, 1950 in Greenup, Kentucky. She was one of 10 children, 7 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by son; Otis Jr. (Tina) Bishop of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Carolyn Bishop of Marion, Ohio; 5 Grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. In lieu of flowers family asks donations in memory of Norma to be made to Church of Christ in Christian Union 1709 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, OH 43302. Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Church of Christ in Christian Union. Family ask everyone in attendance for funeral to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Limited seating is available due to Covid-19. A special thank you to Joan Stevens and Karen Bocka for their help and support with the caregiving for Norma, and to Ohio Health Hospice nurse Tiffany Potter for all her help during this difficult time. Arrangements handled by Edwards Funeral Service.
Published in the Marion Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020