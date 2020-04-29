|
|
Norma J. Kempton
Green Camp - Norma J. Kempton, 84 of Green Camp was called home to her Lord and Savior, Monday, April 27, 2020 at the DeWolfe Place in Marion with her children at her side.
Norma was born May 24, 1935 in Caledonia, Ohio to the late Floyd and Beatrice (Sisson) Cleland, being the eldest of five children. She married the love of her life since they were twelve years old, Donald Kempton on May 28, 1955. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband Don on February 3, 2013, in addition to her parents, and a brother, Donald Cleland.
Don and Norma had five children of their own, surviving is Lori (David) Price of Green Camp, Judy (Jeff) Cobb of Larue, Stephen (Karen) of Indianapolis, IN, James of Mansfield, and Bradley (Vonda) of Prospect. 13 grandchildren, Tyler Price, Jessica Miller, Jonda Smith, Jeanette Cobb, Jodi Cobb, Jason Duncan, Sheila Duncan, Rachel Hogan, Travis Kempton, Ashley Frazier, Joshua Kempton, Cody Kempton, and Tasha Kempton; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Ann, Linda, and Nancy, and sister-in-law, Kitty Marsh.
Norma graduated from Green Camp High School in 1954 and was retired from the Elgin School District as a cook. Norma, being an accomplished pianist, was the pianist at the Green Camp Baptist Church for over 50 years. There is not a hymn written that Norma could not play, she had the unique talent of hearing a hymn and could sit down and play it by ear, using no sheet music.
Due to the coronavirus, the church service at the Green Camp United Methodist Church will be attended by the immediate family only on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page and also on YouTube. A graveside service will take place at approximately 11:45 a.m. where family and friends are welcome to attend taking into consideration the social distancing guideline.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020