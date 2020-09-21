Norma Jane Ferrell
Marion - Norma Jane (Parker) Ferrell, age 98, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Northwoods Village Assisted Living in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she has resided since December 2017.
Norma Jane was born February 23, 1922 to the late Charles Parker and Ethel (Dougherty) Parker on their family farm in Galloway, Ohio. On August 23, 1947, Norma Jane married Donald Warne Ferrell, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in New Rome, Ohio.
Norma Jane was a 1940 graduate of Hilliard High School in Hilliard, Ohio.
Norma was a United Stated Marine Corps Women's Reserve veteran serving during World War II as a muster clerk at Camp Penoleten, CA. She was a member of Oakland Evangelical United Methodist Church in Marion, Ohio. She was employed at the Marion Power Shovel as a purchasing clerk, retiring in 1984.
She loved gardening, cooking, ballroom dancing, traveling, and writing heart-warming letters of love and encouragement to family and friends. She lived honorably and with dignity and integrity. She was blessed with the gift of giving and chose to live her life giving to others and helping those in need, never asking for anything in return. Her primary focus of love and devotion was always to her family, who she deeply loved.
Norma Jane (Parker) Ferrell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Donald Wayne Ferrell; her son, Dr. Jerry Wayne Ferrell; 4 sisters, Gladys Parker, Mabel (Tom) Smith, Minnie Parker, and Betty (Gerald) Walker; and 4 brothers, Walter (Pauline) Parker, Howard "Bill" (Glynis) Parker, Clarence Parker, and Edward Lee (Evie) Parker.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Lynn Ferrell of Painesville, Ohio; her son, Dr. Kelly Dean (Janice) Ferrell of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her daughter-in-law, Karen (Dr. Jerry Wayne) Ferrell of Marion, Ohio; her sister, Evelyn (Vern) Erwin of Columbus, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Phyllis (Willard) Ferrell of Marysville, Ohio; and 9 grandchildren, who are Kristen (Todd) Biehle of Gahanna, Ohio, Kevin (Amber) Ferrell of Sylvania, Ohio, Dr. Gregory (Kristin) Ferrell of Marion, Ohio, Erin Hollowell of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Caitlin (Kyle) Hines of Denver, Colorado, Dr. Shane (Michelle) Ferrell of Baumholder, Germany, Regan (Michael) Boling of Kirkland, Washington, Casey (McKenna) Ferrell of Prattsville, Alabama, and Keegan Ferrell of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may come to honor Norma Jane's life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, Ohio, where attendance will be restricted to 20 people in the building at a given time. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home with Mr. Casey Ferrell officiating. Only members of the family and those invited by the family may attend in person, as restrictions will still be in place. Burial with military honors will follow at Marion Cemetery.
Floral arrangements may be sent to Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Alternatively, donations may be made in her memory to Oakland Evangelical United Methodist Church, 835 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
.