|
|
Norma Jean Danner
Marion - Norma Jean Danner, also known as "Jackie" Danner, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 29, 2019, at Marion General Hospital following complications from a recent surgery.
On September 11, 1934, Norma was born at home on Bennett St., in Marion, Ohio, one of six children of the late Elva Franklin and Ruth Elizabeth (Somerlot) Jackson. She grew up in Martel and Bucyrus, and she started working at a young age at many of the local theatres.
One fateful day while working as a cashier at Big Bear, Norma met a young farmer, Richard E. Danner, who was delivering eggs from the family farm. He quickly knew Norma was the one. Not wasting any time, Richard told Norma the first rain during harvest season they would elope to be married. A man of his word, when the rain came, they got married in Indiana on October 5, 1953. Together they shared over sixty three wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2016.
A loving homemaker, Norma took pride in caring for her husband and children. Once her children were in school, she returned to work as a cook for the Ridgedale School Systems. She worked her way up to serving as the head cook for both the high school and junior high. She loved working there until her official retirement in the mid 1980's.
A woman of faith, Norma formerly was a fifty plus year member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed helping as a greeter, Sunday School assistant, Junior Choir mother, and with preparing countless meals.
Having a green thumb, Norma loved tending to her beautiful flower garden every year. She also enjoyed her rock garden and watching all of the birds that would visit.
Norma lived for her family. They always knew dinner would be ready at 5 pm, and no one ever left her house hungry. She beamed with pride for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Together they enjoyed their annual summer vacations to Lake Erie and fishing trips to Michigan and Canada for Richard.
Norma had a huge heart, and cared deeply about all of the people of the world. Her concerns were always for others, and she always helped however she could.
She will be dearly missed by her two children: Deborah (Mark) Goings of Columbus, and Richard "Rick" Danner Jr. of Marion; two grandchildren: Jacob and Aaron Goings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by all five siblings: Kathryn Jackson, Bruce (Fern) Jackson, Margaret (Leroy) Pinyerd, James "Jim" (Myrtle) Jackson, and Robert "Bob" (Verona) Jackson.
Services honoring Norma Jean's life were observed privately at Caledonia Cemetery, with Pastor Brett Cornelius officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 219 E. Church St., Marion, OH 43302, or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to have been chosen to serve Norma's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 4, 2019