Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
(740) 494-2622
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
310 E Waters St
Prospect, OH 43342
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Prospect, OH
Norma Jean Hatcher Obituary
Norma Jean Hatcher, 85, of Prospect, died peacefully late Sunday evening May 19, 2019 at the Kobacker House in Columbus with her loving daughters by her side.

She was born October 30, 1933 in Marion County to the late Donald and Gladys (Stafford) Ward, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Marion E. Hatcher, they were married September 10, 1954 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect, and he died January 13, 2017.

Religion was very important to Norma. She was a dedicated member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect. She was a homemaker and lived on the family farm. Norma had worked several years at the former Dresser Industries in Marion. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She was also known to be a very good cook.

Norma loved the independence of living on the farm, but it took an entire community of people to make this happen. Her family is greatly indebted to everyone for allowing her to achieve this goal.

Surviving are her daughters: Judi Hatcher of Upper Arlington and Jeri (Jeff) Jenkins of Delaware, son-in-law: Dennis Evans of Upper Arlington, grandchildren, Kelli Jenkins of Columbus and Chris Evans, a recent graduate of Miami University.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Prospect, Pastor Scott Schnapp will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 200 East Water Street

Prospect, OH 43342

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on May 22, 2019
