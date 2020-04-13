|
Norma Jean Kinder Prater
Marion - Norma Jean Kinder Prater, age 79, of Marion, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family following a brief battle with cancer.
On November 29, 1940, Norma was born in North Baltimore, Ohio, the youngest of five daughters of the late William and Mabel L. (Brown) Sherer. She graduated from Deshler High School.
Shortly following graduation, Norma married a young man who swept her off her feet with his guitar, Joe Wayne Kinder, on December 27, 1959. They shared seventeen special years together. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1977.
Norma was a loving homemaker for her husband and five children, until Joe died unexpectedly and she had to go to work to provide for her family. She then worked as a gluer at Mid Ohio Packaging for twenty six years, until her retirement in 2005.
Very strong willed, Norma could do anything she set her mind too. She was an excellent cook, making the best no bake cookies and apple pies that her family hasn't yet been able to replicate. She also enjoyed supervising her family in the garden, then canning the many tomatoes and vegetables that came from their garden. She also made many outfits for her children, and even recovered a couch for her family to enjoy.
Loving the company of her family and friends, Norma enjoyed spending time at the VFW Post 3313 and the Moose lodge in Marion. She also loved the thrill of scratch off tickets and a slot machine.
"Always there for everyone," Norma lived to take care of her family. She especially loved taking care of all of the babies in the family, and her door was always open for them. They shared many special times together over the years; lots of board games, swimming, picnics, and so much more. Her family will forever miss their beloved "Mom", "Grandma", and "Great-Grandma".
Left to cherish her memory are her five children: Terry Jo Kinder, James Kinder, April (Thomas) Witten, Krista Buckner, and Gordon Kinder; seven grandchildren: Matt (Heather) Rowedda, Brett Rowedda, Shawn (Chandra) Rowedda, Kevin (Betty) Caudill, Brandy (Lee Crum) Lee, Thomas Witten, and Dylon Buckner; a granddaughter-in-law, Chelsea Buckner; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Including her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by three grandchildren: Amy Jo Kinder, Eric Zaler, and Joseph Buckner; a grandson-in-law, Johnny Lee; and all four of her older sisters: Marie Sherer, Esther Shively, Evelyn Chapman, and Helen Konzal.
