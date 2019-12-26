|
|
Norma L. Warren
Prospect - Norma L. Warren, 93, of Prospect, died late Monday evening December 23, 2019 at the Marion Manor.
She was born June 26, 1926 to the late Charles and Elda (Cooper) Riley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charley E. Warren, they were married on January 31, 1968, and he died October 7, 2004. Also preceding her in death was her twin sister, Dora Bishop.
Norma graduated from Wilkesville High School in 1944. She had worked at Dick's Dime Store, Dale's Restaurant, and Abbotts, all in Prospect.
Norma was a longtime and dedicated member of the Prospect United Methodist Church. She was an animal lover who was particularly fond of her cats.
Surviving is her sister, Ruth Taylor of Richwood. Nieces and nephews, Edith Huston of Jackson, Pam (John) Whiting of Ewington, Charles (Christy) Bishop of Hamdon, Gary (Omaira) Taylor of Richwood, and Terry (Susie) Taylor of West Jefferson and all of their families.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00am at the Funeral Home in Prospect.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Prospect United Methodist Church, 203 North Elm Street, Prospect, OH 43342.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019