Norma M. Miley
Marion - Norma M. Miley age 87 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at S.E.C.U. Jim and Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC.
She was born May 3, 1932 in Demark, Ohio to the late John C. and Mattie R. (Matthews) Rasey.
On September 30, 1976 she married John S. Miley, he preceded her in death on January 5, 2013.
Norma was a member of Abundant Life Assembly of God, she was employed at various shops through out Marion, she retired from Dorothy's Beauty Shop.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Scott) Whaley of Carrboro, NC., four sisters, Kathryn Hall of Ft. Walton Beach, FL., Ruth Evelyn Dolan of Columbus, OH., Donna Thomas of Marion, OH., Rita Mangrum of Marion, OH.
Norma was preceded in death by three brothers, four sisters and her grandson, Travis Temple.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Ford officiating. Burial will be at Prospect Cemetery.
Published in the Marion Star on June 20, 2019