Norma Pauline Columber-Brinley
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, FORMERLY OF MARION - Norma Pauline Columber-Brinley, age 91 of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly a resident of Marion for 50 years passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Norma was born on July 27, 1928 in Spencerville, Ohio, the daughter of Wallace and Matilda (Koch) White.
She married Ernest Columber on January 12, 1951 and he preceded her in death. She was then united in marriage to Donald Williams in 1998; he too preceded her in death. In 2009 Norma married William Brinley and he preceded her in death.
She was a LPN at MedCenter Hospital for 20 years. She was involved in BSF for 18 years, active in White Shrine, Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, Auxiliary of , Eagles, Moose Lodge, and Am Vets. She enjoyed shopping and dancing. She attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion for 40 years. She was currently a member of Murdock Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, FL.
Norma is survived by her children: David A. (Sheryl) Columber, I of Foley, Alabama and Yvonne (Danny) Lane of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren: Michael McFadden, Jennifer (Jerry) Little, Amy (Jason) Mills, Cherylle (Jeff) Trout, Carl Columber, Christina Columber, David (Nikki) Columber, II, and Jessica (Matt) Morgan; great grandchildren: Zachary Neiderhouser, Jacob Neiderhouser, Kylee Featheringham, Braylee Featheringham, Callie Mills, Joshua Little, Kirstie Little, Jacob Trout, Kayla Columber, Alex Columber, Carly Columber, Ethan Bell, Addison Morgan, Mallory Morgan, Grady Morgan; great great grandchildren: Colton Little, Colby Little, Chole Little, Claradee Little, Addison Zacharis, Jade Zacharis, and Gannon Zacharis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, one daughter, Cherylle Lynn Davis; 7 siblings: Leland White, Janice Andrews, Wally White, Jr., Lloyd White, Roger White, Herschel White and Larry White.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion from 12Noon to 1PM; Funeral service will follow at 1PM; Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in LaRue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Voice of Hope Pregnancy Center, 217 W Center St, Marion, OH 43302 or Murdock Baptist Church (Cuba Missions Fund) 18375 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019