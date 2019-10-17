|
|
Norman E. Reames
Middleburg - Norman E. Reames, 88, of Middleburg passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 15, 2019 at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville where he resided the last 2 years.
He was born October 23, 1930 in Fort Wayne Indiana to the late Clifton and Ruby (Laird) Reames and graduated in 1948 from Zanesfield Local High School.
A retired truck driver with Howard Sober, Norman spent many years building and competing model airplanes and enjoyed the antique cars he had over the years.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Norma Reames of Lakeview, Jeff (Mary) Reames of West Mansfield, Greg (Wendy DeRossett) Reames of Zanesfield, and Steve (Ruby) Reames of Lakeview; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Effie (Gates) Reames and his son Cliff Reames.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Norman's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice of Marion, 685 Delaware Ave., #300, Marion, OH 43302.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.
To share a fond memory of Norman or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019