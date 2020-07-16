Ola I. Conley
Marion - Ola I. Conley age 76 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
She was born April 21, 1944 in Salyersville, Ky., to the late Jack and Addie (Gullett) Meade.
On February 11, 1961 she married Ray Conley, they shared 59 wonderful years together.
Ola worked at Tuscarora Plastics, Fulfillment Corp. and Lowe's for several years before her retirement. In her spare time, she loved traveling, gambling, bingo, spending time with her family especially at her grandkids sporting events where she was very boisterous at the games.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Conley of Marion, her children, Drema (Dennie) Roberts of Marion, Bobby (Connie) Conley of Martin, KY., Ramona (Carlos) Gilbert of Marion, Lisa (Eric) Meadows of Marion, Gina (Michael) Bickham of Rockledge, FL., and Shelley (Troy) Burge of Marion, Grandchildren, Sara (Christopher) Boehm, Eric (Sara) Meadows, Daniel Gilbert, Phillip (Amie) Gilbert, Justin (Lisa) Gilbert, Tyler (Tiffany) Hicks, Dillon Hicks, Kaitlyn (fiancé Mike Barber) Meadows, Brandon Bickham, Breanna Burge, Britney Bickham, PJ Roberts, and Jackie Roberts, 19 Great Grandchildren, her sister, Carol McCarty of Marion, step brothers, Jackie Meade of CA., James Meade of Marion, step sister, Lillian Meade of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Maxine Blanton, Shirley Phipps and her granddaughter, Christina Roberts.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10am to 1pm at Marion Enterprise Baptist Church, 130 Orton St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 1pm at the church with Pastor Jim McIntire, Pastor Corey Carroll and Pastor Marvin Tiller. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 12noon at Claridon Cemetery, a procession to the cemetery will leave the Boyd-Born Funeral Home at 11:30am. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com