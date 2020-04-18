|
Oren Roy Linger
Marion - Oren Roy Linger age 95 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born December 9, 1924 in Sabraton, W.VA., to the late Roy W. and Maude (Cottrell) Linger.
On December 21, 1947 he married Ruby J. (Moag) Linger, they shared 72 loving years together.
Oren was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1943-1946, he was employed at B.F. Goodrich as Technical Manager for 40 years and was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Linger of Marion, OH., their children, Jacqueline Linger of Marion, OH., Diana (Jim) Sturtz of Pinellas Park, FL., Robert (Ann) Linger of Lutz, FL.,Joann Linger of Tampa, FL., six grandchildren, Jim, Bryan, Marc, Evie and Eric, three great grandchildren, Lily, Hayleigh and Spencer.
Oren was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Gem, Rosaline, Arlene.
For the safety and health of others the family will hold a private service with burial at Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St. Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020