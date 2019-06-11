Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
210 High St.
LaRue, OH 43332
740-499-3232
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Otto Morral "O.m." Roux


Otto Morral "O.m." Roux Obituary
Otto Morral "O.M." Roux

LaRue - Otto Morral "O.M." Roux, 92, of LaRue, died Sunday morning June 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 9, 1927 in Marion to the late Jesse F. and Esther Morral Roux.

O.M. was a lifelong farmer. He had received his Associates Degree in Engineering from OSU Marion. Member of the LaRue United Methodist Church and the LaRue Lodge #463 F & A M, where he was a member over 65 years. He was also a member of the former Montgomery Grange.

On April 11, 1966 he married Jane Ann (Rettig) and she survives, also surviving are their children: Loreen Roux of Marion and Steve Roux of Gibsonburg

Grandchildren: Shayla (Shane Hall) Roux, Isaiah (Emily) Mason, Yasmine Mason and Maleah Roux

Great grandchildren: Raelynn, Leigha and Dashon Mason, Kaison and Makyah Hall, and one more great granddaughter on the way.

Funeral services will be held Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the Funeral Home in LaRue, Masonic Services will begin at 7:00 pm on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue Pre-School, PO Box 327 LaRue, Ohio 43332.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on June 11, 2019
