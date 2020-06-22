P. Maxine Reames
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share P.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
P. Maxine Reames

Richwood - P. Maxine Reames, 87, of Richwood, died Sunday evening June 21, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1933 in Marion to the late Lafayette and Lola (Johnston) Holycross, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carrol F. Reames, they were married June 30, 1950 and he died November 30, 2008. She was also predeceased by her son Daniel and four brothers and one sister.

Maxine was a cook for the North Union Schools for over 15 years, working at the Claibourne Elementary building. At home she was a true homemaker, she loved her family, but took great pride in her grandkids.

She could be found many days on her porch swing, watching the goings on of Richwood.

Maxine was an active and dedicated member of the Richwood First Baptist Church; she loved her church and her church family.

Surviving are her daughters: Sandra (Jim) Borders, Marion; Brenda (Wes) Blanton, Caledonia; Carol (Chris) Loudermilk, Richwood and Regina (Steve) Allison, Richwood; three grandchildren, Ben and Heather Loudermilk; and Kyle (Emilee) Tannyhill.

one great granddaughter: Lincoln Tannyhill

Siblings: Alberta Cleveland, Shirley Holycross and Clifton Holycross, all of Marion

Graveside services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Claibourne Cemetery, Pastor Brian Owens will officiate. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.Everyone is asked to practice safe precautions.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First Baptist Church, 101 E. Ottawa Street, Richwood, OH 43344

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballingerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved