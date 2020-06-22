P. Maxine Reames
Richwood - P. Maxine Reames, 87, of Richwood, died Sunday evening June 21, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital.
She was born March 31, 1933 in Marion to the late Lafayette and Lola (Johnston) Holycross, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carrol F. Reames, they were married June 30, 1950 and he died November 30, 2008. She was also predeceased by her son Daniel and four brothers and one sister.
Maxine was a cook for the North Union Schools for over 15 years, working at the Claibourne Elementary building. At home she was a true homemaker, she loved her family, but took great pride in her grandkids.
She could be found many days on her porch swing, watching the goings on of Richwood.
Maxine was an active and dedicated member of the Richwood First Baptist Church; she loved her church and her church family.
Surviving are her daughters: Sandra (Jim) Borders, Marion; Brenda (Wes) Blanton, Caledonia; Carol (Chris) Loudermilk, Richwood and Regina (Steve) Allison, Richwood; three grandchildren, Ben and Heather Loudermilk; and Kyle (Emilee) Tannyhill.
one great granddaughter: Lincoln Tannyhill
Siblings: Alberta Cleveland, Shirley Holycross and Clifton Holycross, all of Marion
Graveside services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Claibourne Cemetery, Pastor Brian Owens will officiate. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.Everyone is asked to practice safe precautions.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First Baptist Church, 101 E. Ottawa Street, Richwood, OH 43344
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.