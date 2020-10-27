Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Ann Haile



Marion - Pamela Ann Haile 63 of Marion born April 22,1957 passed on October 22, 2020. Born to Jerry Murton and Barbara (Rife) Smith in Marion, Ohio. She is survived by her mother, 2 siblings Tammy (Ben) Justice of Marion, Sue (Jim) Cross of Bucyrus, her sons Jeff (Lisa) Haile, Jeramiah (Katie) Haile, stepson Harley (Peggy) Large, her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Showing October 31, 2020 10a-12p at All Souls Church in Green Camp, Ohio. Celebration Dinner 12:30p-2:30p at The Shovel Lounge Marion, Ohio.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store