Pamela Ann Haile
Pamela Ann Haile

Marion - Pamela Ann Haile 63 of Marion born April 22,1957 passed on October 22, 2020. Born to Jerry Murton and Barbara (Rife) Smith in Marion, Ohio. She is survived by her mother, 2 siblings Tammy (Ben) Justice of Marion, Sue (Jim) Cross of Bucyrus, her sons Jeff (Lisa) Haile, Jeramiah (Katie) Haile, stepson Harley (Peggy) Large, her 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Showing October 31, 2020 10a-12p at All Souls Church in Green Camp, Ohio. Celebration Dinner 12:30p-2:30p at The Shovel Lounge Marion, Ohio.




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
