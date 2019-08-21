|
|
Pamela Star (Irey) Hall
Marion - A woman of passion and tenacity, a Marion community advocate and leader, Pam Hall, age 67, went to be with the Lord on Sun, August 18, 2019.
On May 20, 1952, Pam was born in Duquesne, PA, the only child of Laurence "Larry" Dale and Marion Ruth (Bauer) Irey. They moved to Caledonia when she was 3 months old so her father could return to the family livestock hauling business, C.K. Irey & Sons. Graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1970, with fond memories of cheerleading, choir and band.
While furthering her education at Marion Technical College, Pam also began her working career at Floyd Browne and Associates (FBA). She was blessed with 27 years of opportunities including being the first female and youngest partner selected for firm ownership.
In 1995, Pam served as a volunteer on the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce Board. This led to a mid-life crisis decision when the then Chamber President decided to retire and she felt the calling to change professions. In 1998, she began a 21 year career as President of the Chamber which allowed her to have a broader impact on the community she so dearly loved.
Being a community servant was Pam's greatest passion and hobby. She was grateful to have served as Co-Chair of Fund Raising for Project Playground, Board member and chair of: the Marion Area Counseling Center, the United Way of Marion County, Marion Noon Kiwanis and the Marion Community Foundation. She served in the campaigns for United Way for many years, serving once as Campaign Chair during which she initiated the concept of Pillar giving. Club participation included: Altrusa, Kiwanis and in more recent years, Rotary. She served on the Marion CanDo Board, Emanuel Lutheran Day Care Board, Rushmore Academy Board and the OSU Alber Enterprise Advisory Council. She was the recipient of the 1995 Distinguished Citizen Award from Scantland Communications, the 2017 Athena Award from the Marion Women's Business Council, the Chamber's Pam Hall Betterment of Marion Award and the 2019 Community Leadership Award from the Marion County Republican Party.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Hall Jr.; son and daughter-in-law: Trevor and Kaitlyn Hall; "the most beautiful grandbaby in the world," Emerson Kate Hall; and one more on the way.
As an only child, Pam was blessed with the Irey Cousins: Mike, Jackie, Doug, Lou and Adam who, along with their spouses and children adopted her into their family for holiday gatherings. Others left to cherish her memory include sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and the most incredible friends a person could ever imagine.
Her family will greet friends 3-7 pm on Thurs, Aug 22, at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church (address below). Services celebrating Pam's inspirational life will also be held at the church on Friday at 10:30 am, with Pastor Chuck Osborne officiating. Following the services, please plan to join in a luncheon in her honor at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Community Foundation, Hall Economic Development Fund, 504 S. State St., Marion, and to the Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd, Marion.
Pam's final requests: "make memories every single day, allow God to guide your every move, be a servant within your community, do unto others, remember that your body is God's temple….there is absolutely no excuse to avoid having a colon screening."
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Pam's family. To read her full obituary and share your favorite Pam stories visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 21, 2019