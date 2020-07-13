Pamela Sue Cook
Port Clinton - Early in the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020, in her home in Port Clinton, Ohio, Pamela Sue Cook's spiritual soul left her body to return to its Creator.
Pam entered this world May 16, 1940, the daughter of the late John Smith and Rheda Maxine (Kenyon) Neville. She was raised in Waldo, Ohio, where she graduated from Waldo High School in the class of 1958.
Shortly following graduation, Pam married the love of her life, Ned B. Cook, at Waldo United Methodist Church on November 16, 1958. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2019. Together they raised two sons: Michael B. and Jeffrey B. Cook.
Over a span of 33 years, Pam served as a personal secretary to seven superintendents at River Valley High School in Marion, Ohio, from where she retired in 2005.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Ned Cook; son, Jeff (Carey) Cook; five grandchildren: Ashley (Nick) Ljubi, Abbey (Nick) Slee, Carson (Brandy) Cook, Camron Cook, and Canaan Cook; two step-granddaughters: Kylee and Katie Wetterauer; three great-grandchildren: Nora, Gretchen, and Archer Slee; a sister, Marilyn (Bob) Bachelder; and several nieces and nephews.
Including her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cook in 1993.
Her family will greet friends from 11 am - 1 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER/FARISON Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion, where everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Services honoring her life will observed privately by her family. Burial will be held in Marion Cemetery.
Pam received devoted, loving care during her eight years of Lewy Body Dementia at her home by her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Pam to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health Cleveland for Alzheimer's disease and related disorders research. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or made online at http://giving.clevelandclinic.org
