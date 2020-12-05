Patric DeGood
Marion - Patric DeGood age 57 of Marion, Ohio passed away from Covid Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Pat was born November 15, 1963 to Donnie and Sally (Freese) DeGood, who preceded him in death. On March 23, 1996 he married the love of his life Robin Lynn Roberts-Orahood.
Pat was a loving husband, father, papaw, son, and brother. He worked as a corrections officer in Marion for many years. In 2011 he graduated from Columbus State and went on to be a medical assistant at Children's Hospital and then at Ohio Health in Marion. In his spare time, he loved playing softball, cornhole, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.
Pat will be greatly missed by his loving wife Robin DeGood of Marion, his daughters Brandi Haubert, Sarah (Matt) Hogan of Edison, and Tiffany DeGood of Marion, as well as his 6 grandchildren, Emma, Lorelei, Mazie, Amelia, Milo, and Weston. He will also be missed by his siblings, Cyd Chevalier, Tami Bloomfield, Andy DeGood, and Vince (Stephanie) DeGood, many nieces and nephews, and his best friend Carl Jones.
Pat was a loving man with a huge heart. To the family, he was Superman. When he was needed, he was always there, no questions asked, and no matter what. He was loved by many and could not go anywhere in town without running into someone he knew. As a member of the healthcare community, Pat believed in helping people. While he was ill, he was encouraging everyone to stay healthy and take precautions. We ask for you to let his story be a lesson that this disease is serious and can impact even the strongest individuals. In his honor, his family asks that you be safe and take care of one another as Pat did.
His calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Marion First Church of the Nazarene at the Downtown Campus. A private funeral will be held for family only on Wednesday December 9, 2020.
To honor Pat's request for others to stay healthy, we will be asking that everyone strictly follow these guidelines:
-If you are sick or have potentially been exposed, please do not come. Instead, pay your respects to the family by sending a message, memory, or photos to flyhighsuperman@yahoo.com
-Pens will be provided for those who would like to sign the memory book.
-Wearing a mask properly (over chin, mouth, and nose) is required while in the building.
-Masks will be provided to those who do not have one.
-Hand-sanitizer will be provided upon entrance and exit.
-We are asking individuals who do not live in the same household to stay 6 feet apart.
-As difficult as it will be, please refrain from hugging or touching others.
-For all who would like to pay respects at the calling hours, we ask that you keep your visit to 10 minutes or less.
If you are unable to follow these guidelines, or unable to attend calling hours, please instead pay your respects through our email address flyhighsuperman@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's name may be made to the family in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home to put toward his medical bills. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
.