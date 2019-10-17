Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Drake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Drake Obituary
Patricia Ann Drake

Monument - February 2, 1932 - October 15, 2019

Patricia Ann Drake, 87, died October 15, 2019 in Monument, Colorado.

She was born February 2, 1932 to John and Florence (Winfield) Burke in Marion, Ohio.

Patricia worked for the Fairborn City Schools for twenty-nine years. She married Richard George Drake, Sr. on December 23, 1950 in Spokane, Washington. In her retirement, Patricia volunteered at the Fairborn Senior Center. She loved to line dance.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Drake, Sr.; son, Michael Drake; and two sisters, Pamela Williams and Jan McCullough.

She is survived by her son, Richard Drake, Jr.; daughter, Marsha (Tim) Scully; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon Kantzer and Ann Burke.

Memorial Service at a date and time to be determined in Fairborn, Ohio.

Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.