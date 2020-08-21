Patricia Ann "Patty" Kelly Stacy
Vansant, VA - Patricia Ann "Patty" Kelly Stacy, 71 years of age of Vansant, VA, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Born September 1, 1948 in Marion, OH, she was the daughter of the late Walter Wade Kelly and Donna Breece Kelly.
"Patty" enjoyed working in her flower garden, bird watching was an animal lover. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Russell Stacy March 21, 2010, half-sister Sandy Moore and half-brother Freddy Moore.
Survivors include her daughters Kim Rutherford and husband Buddy of Franklin, KY, Kristi Rose and husband David of Haysi, VA, Michelle Stacy of Bristol, TN; son Brian Stacy and wife Pam of Vansant, VA; brother Terry Kelly of Meeker, OH, sister-in-law Lydia Looney of Grundy, VA.
She is also survived by her granddaughter Lakin Stacy, great-grandson Azaiah Stacy, life-long friend Trudy Borland Deem, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, her feline companion Amelia and a host of grand dogs.
In honoring "Patty's" wishes, she will be cremated and a Memorial Service for Patricia Ann "Patty" Kelly Stacy will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Meeker Hall in Meeker, OH.
After the Memorial Service, the family requests visitors remain for refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to the Buchanan County Humane Society at PO Box 2611, Grundy, VA 24614 or PayPal at buchanancountyhumanesociety@gmail.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Fresenius Dialysis Clinic and Staff, Dr. Bhat and Oncology Department at Clinch Valley Medical Center, and Janice Lester and staff at Special Care Hospice and Home Health.
Online condolences may be sent to www.shortridgeramey.com
.
The family of Patricia Ann "Patty" Kelly Stacy have entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Grundy, VA.