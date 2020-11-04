1/1
Patricia Ann "Bonnie" Moore
Patricia Ann "Bonnie" Moore

Pataskala - Patricia Ann "Bonnie" Moore, age 71, formerly of Frazeysburg, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2:07 AM in the Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala, Ohio. She was born on August 16, 1949 in Marion, Ohio to the late Carey Franklin and Eleanor Laverne (Keeler) McKinniss. On July 6, 1981 in Wise, WV, Bonnie married William "Don" Moore and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2018 in Newark, Ohio. She was employed for 23 years with A.O. Smith in Upper Sandusky, Ohio before her retirement in 1998.

Bonnie is survived by 2 sons; William D. (Celeste) Moore Jr. of Reynoldsburg, OH. & William J. Bahr of Columbus, OH., 2 daughters; Dorrenda Blankenship of Findlay, OH. & Deana (Andrew) Arheit of Pataskala, OH., 1 brother; Martin E. (Sue) McKinniss of Nevada, OH., 2 sisters; Betty Miller of Nevada, OH. & Kathy (James) Fogle of Frazeysburg, OH., 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, husband; "Don" and a brother; Gary McKinniss.

A graveside service will be held in the Grand Prairie Cemetery on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Rev. Nathan McBeth will conduct the service. There will be no calling hours observed. Contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to the Pataskala Library, 101 S. Vine St., Pataskala, OH., 43062. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.






Published in Marion Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
