Patricia Ann Morrison
Marion - Patricia Ann "Pat" Morrison, age 76, of Marion, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Presidential Center of Marion.
On March 21, 1944 Pat was born, the youngest of 7 children, to the late Elmer Elsworth and Alice Marie (Spencer) Snider in Kenton, Ohio. Pat graduated from Forest High School in 1962.
Pat married Richard "Rick" Allen Morrison on December 3, 1977 at Fite Memorial Baptist Church after the two were introduced by a mutual friend. Rick passed away on November 24, 2015.
Pat was a devoted mother and grandmother who had an outgoing personality. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with family and always had plenty of cheesy potatoes to pass around. She could often be found cheering for The Browns and previously had season tickets to The Buckeye basketball games. Having a knack for decorating, Pat made sure her home was ready for all holiday seasons.
Pat previously worked for Marion County Jobs and Family Services in the Accounts Department retiring in 2006 and was a member of Crosswoods Methodist Church.
Pat will be missed by her sons, Matthew (Liz) Morrison of Plain City, Ohio and Scott (Lindsey) Morrison of Delaware; grandchildren, Claire, Keegan, Avery, Harper, and Beckett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by siblings, Donald, Robert, Lee Jay, Burton, Loren, and Dolly.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2 until 5 pm. A funeral will be held 12 noon at the funeral home on Monday with Rev. David Cottrell officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Pat's honor to American Parkinson Disease Association or The American Cancer Society
