Patricia Criswell
Galion - Patricia "Patty" Ann Criswell age 52 of Galion, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning July 2nd, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born in Marion, Ohio on January 28th, 1967 as the daughter of Jerry and Charlotte (Hunt) VanArsdall. Patty married the love of her life, Steven Criswell, November 25, 2005 and he survives her at their home. She was a 1985 graduate of River Valley High School. Patty worked as a Store Room Supervisor at Domtar since 1989 and was very dedicated to her job. She loved spending time with her husband, children, granddaughter, her furkids Jax and Sadie, and her grandpups. They would sit on front porch enjoying each other's company watching the fur kids as time passed by. Patty was an avid OSU and Steelers fan. She enjoyed any family activities, playing BINGO and visiting Amish country. Patty leaves behind her husband Steven Criswell, her children, Kaelah Criswell of Caledonia, Kory (Mari) Knapp of Prospect, Briannah (Aleah) Criswell of Marion, Cody (Paxton) Schwaderer of Marion, granddaughter, Jenika Moss, mother, Charlotte (Hunt) VanArsdall of Caledonia, sisters, Teri DeLong of Caledonia, Tina VanArsdall of Marion, Sandy VanArsdall of Marion and mother-in-law Delores Criswell of Galion. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Jerry VanArsdall, niece, Brittni VanArsdall, father-in-law Paul Criswell, and sister-in-law Connie Hendershot. Memorial services for Patty will be held on Monday, July 8th at 6:30pm at the Memorial United Methodist Church of Caledonia with Pastor Terry Burkhardt officiating. A time of fellowship and sharing will follow the service. Please send flowers and expressions of sympathy to the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.
Published in the Marion Star on July 6, 2019