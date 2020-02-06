Resources
Patricia Griffith Myles

Patricia Griffith Myles Obituary
Patricia Griffith Myles

Springfield - Patricia Ann Myles of Springfield, Oh passed away on Monday the 3rd of February. Born June 6, 1958 in Marion. She was the daughter of the late William & Donna Dennison Griffith. She married the late Scott B Myles in 1980.

She is survived by 2 sisters Mrs Kathryn (Robert) Peters, Mrs Pamela (the late Ryan) Branson of Rogue River, OR. A brother Mr. Keith (Linda) Griffith of Marion, & sister-in-law Marilyn Mayhone of Springfield.

4 Nieces: Amy Sparks, Stephanie Johnson, Chelsea Norris, & Iliah Nemitz.

5 Nephews: Shane Peters, Shannon Griffith, Robert Peters, John Peters, & Chad Branson, 9 Great Nieces, & 12 Great Nephews & 3 Great Great Nieces with many Aunt's, Uncle's & Cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made to Patty's passion - The Ohio Ferret Foundation.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
