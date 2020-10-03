1/1
Patrick Jay Myers
Patrick Jay Myers

Sadly, Patrick Jay Myers (Pat, P.J.), aged 63 years, of Marion passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio on September 20th, 2020.

Pat was born to Carroll M. and Mary A. (Williams) Myers on September 27, 1956 at Marion General Hospital.

Pat married Colleen Yake, May 17th, 1981 and is survived by Colleen, 2 Sons- Christopher (Rachel) and Corey (Lina). 1 Daughter- Heather. 3 Grandchildren- Nathan, Morgan and Gavin, as well as, 2 Brothers- Michael (Mary), and Terry (Deb Call) Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pat was a 1975 graduate of Marion Catholic High School, and was employed at Cardington Yutaka Technologies. Pat enjoyed being outside, fishing and playing baseball. He also enjoyed working with his hands, repairing automobiles and machinery.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a future date- For a request of follow-up information, please send an email to patrick@tdmyers.net. Online condolences can be posted by going to "http://marionstar.com" and clicking on "OBITUARIES".




Published in Marion Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

