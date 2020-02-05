Services
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey Obituary
Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey

Marion - Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey, a loved and loving mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Patsy was 74 years old and lived in Prospect.

Patsy was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Jacob Leroy and Carrie Ola (Mauney) Sellers.

Patsy was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she also worked in their preschool and daycare. She retired after more than 20 years of service in 2012. Patsy enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events, scrapbooking, and spending quality time with her family in front of bonfires.

Patsy is survived by children, Kevin Coffey of Waldo and Dawn Coffey of Prospect; grandchildren, Kyle and Kierstin Rentshler; two sisters, Katherine Powers and Brenda Gilliam and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Coffey in 2005, and siblings, Carl Sellers, Junior Sellers, Carolyn Ramsey, Aline Powers, Ruth Hammonds, and Vernie Clark.

Visitation will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church (249 E Center St, Marion) from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A funeral will be held at 11 am with Rev. David Hoffman officiating and burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Patsy's honor to The American Diabetes Association or the Epworth Daycare.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Patsy's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
Download Now