Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey
Marion - Patsy Ann Sellers Coffey, a loved and loving mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Patsy was 74 years old and lived in Prospect.
Patsy was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Jacob Leroy and Carrie Ola (Mauney) Sellers.
Patsy was a long time member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she also worked in their preschool and daycare. She retired after more than 20 years of service in 2012. Patsy enjoyed attending her grandchildren's events, scrapbooking, and spending quality time with her family in front of bonfires.
Patsy is survived by children, Kevin Coffey of Waldo and Dawn Coffey of Prospect; grandchildren, Kyle and Kierstin Rentshler; two sisters, Katherine Powers and Brenda Gilliam and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Coffey in 2005, and siblings, Carl Sellers, Junior Sellers, Carolyn Ramsey, Aline Powers, Ruth Hammonds, and Vernie Clark.
Visitation will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church (249 E Center St, Marion) from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A funeral will be held at 11 am with Rev. David Hoffman officiating and burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Patsy's honor to The American Diabetes Association or the Epworth Daycare.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Patsy's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020