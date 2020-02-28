|
|
Paul D. McKinniss
Caledonia - Surrounded with the love of his family, Paul D. McKinniss, age 66 of Caledonia passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after an extended illness. Paul was born on April 23, 1953 in Marion, Ohio to the late Carroll "Mac" and Betty (Wagner) McKinniss. On April 22, 1988 he married Linda Conley of Marion and she survives. Paul is survived by one daughter, Heather (Brett) Caserta of Marion; and four grandsons: Cody, Jacob, Nate and Nick. Also surviving are one brother, Ted (Kathy) McKinniss of Marion; and three sisters: Deborah Honaker, Vicky (Ed) Wells, both of Marion, and Rebecca (John Caeton) Swartz of Myrtle Beach, SC.
It would be remiss not to mention his constant companion and cherished pet schnauzer, whom he affectionately called Baby.
Paul demonstrated many talents over his lifetime. In the early 70's he was a member of a band that cut an album called Eric together with fellow musicians and friends: Willie Creagh, Melvin McGary, James Cummings and Bill Belt. After high school at Marion Harding Paul went to work for Whirlpool Corporation and during that time became an amateur photographer. His photos were good enough to be selected for publication in the 1984 Whirlpool calendar. Later he demonstrated his skills as a carpenter building cabinets for Baja Boats in Bucyrus. He continued his woodworking skills by building cabinets and furniture for many in the Marion area leaving a legacy as a skilled craftsman. His mischievous smile will be missed by family and friends.
Paul's family wishes to express their heart felt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and hospice staff of the intensive care unit and 2 South of Marion General Hospital for their compassionate care and support shown to Paul during the last weeks of his life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion County Humane Society or MGH Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Paul's family and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Postscript: Baby has retired to Myrtle Beach, changed her name and will live a life of leisure with sister Rebecca.
Published in the Marion Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020