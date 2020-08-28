1/1
Paul E. Walter Sr.
Paul E. Walter Sr.

Marion - Paul E. Walter, age 64 of Marion passed away Thursday evening, August 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 24, 1956 in Marion, Ohio to the late Dale and Christa Walter. He was also preceded in death by a son Chad A. Walter and a Sister Barbara U. (Walter) Heiligenberg. As a man of God, you could be sure to find him in church on Sundays, only missing due to illness. He found a passion in the world of printing and worked as a printer for over 50 years. During his time as a printer he worked for Marion City Schools, and even taught printing at the Tri-Rivers Career Center. He also enjoyed volunteering at the local television station. He found great joy in reading and spending time with his family. However, if anyone knew him, they knew he did not mind getting stuck by trains because they were another great passion of his. Paul is survived by his Wife; Debbie (Morrow) Walter of Marion OH., Son Paul E. (Ashley) Walter Jr., Grandson, Johnathan M. Maran. Friends and family may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. The funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at the funeral home with the committal service following at Chapel Heights Memorial Gardens cemetery.








Published in Marion Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
