Paul Eugene "Gene" Hunsicker Jr.



Upper Sandusky - Paul Eugene "Gene" Hunsicker Jr., age 83, of Upper Sandusky and formerly Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Westbrook Assisted Living of Upper Sandusky. Gene was born in McGuffey, Ohio on November 8, 1935 to the late Paul Eugene Sr. and Mary Frances (Durbin) Hunsicker and grew up on the family farm. Shortly after graduating high school, Gene married Patricia Ann Swartz in Kenton, Ohio on June 27, 1954 having spent 52 years together.



As a man of faith, Gene was a former member of Grand Prairie Baptist Church. He was a humble and giving man who always provided for his family. Gene worked for 36 years at The Whirlpool Corporation in Marion retiring in 1989. In younger years, Gene enjoyed hunting and annual fishing trips with his family. He took pride in tending to his home; his garden and flower beds were flawless. Gene was a jack of all trades and could often be found woodworking and creating crafts with his wife.



Gene will be missed by children, Randy (Judy) Hunsicker of Mt. Victory, Brian (Kim) of Marion, Valerie (John) Steinman of Lima, and Krista Hinkle of Blissfield, MI; grandchildren, Keith Risch, Greg (Amy) Campbell, Jessica (Jason) Opel, Tony (Tasha) Hunsicker, Miles Hinkle, Evan Hunsicker, and Alison Hunsicker; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hunsicker, and Levi Risch; siblings, Richard (Bea) Hunsicker of MI, and Jane (Merwyn) Hastings of Lima; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to Gene's parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Patricia, and faithful best friend and dog, Cricket.



Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 pm with funeral services directly following visitation at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion, on Friday, February 22, 2019 with Chaplin Steve Sturgeon officiating. Private family burial will follow Monday in Grand Prairie Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made in Gene's honor to Hospice of Wyandot County.



