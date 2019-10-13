|
Paul Eugene Stallings
Bucyrus - Paul Eugene Stallings, age 58 of Bucyrus, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital.
Paul entered into this world on July 8, 1961 to the late William and Leona (Hale) Stallings in Marion, OH.
Paul graduated in the Harding High School class of 1979. He was a superior athlete in school. He worked at Whirlpool Corporation for 24 years as a Tool and Die Maker and was proud to hold a Journeyman's card. Paul was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman who was passionate about his Ohio sport teams. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his sister: Patricia Kokas and his grandchild: Cooper Michael.
Those who will cherish his memories include his children: Ryan (Michelle) Stallings of McComb, OH, Cole Stallings of Marion, OH and Natalie Stallings of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his friend and confidante: Debbie Stallings; his brothers: Terry (Debbie) White of Marion, OH, William (Cindy) Stallings of Marion, OH and Robert (Christina) Stallings of Marion, OH; his sister: Judy (Don) Engelhart of Ontario, OH; his grandchildren: Carter and Colton; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may come to honor Paul's life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Donations may be given in his memory in care to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home for the Marion Tallgrass Trail because he loved the great outdoors. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019