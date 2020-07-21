Paul Hempy
Prospect - Paul David Hempy, 57 of Prospect, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born February 27, 1963 to Paul Eugene and the late Sally Ann (Toombs) Hempy-Rittenhouse who died June 3, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his Grandma Anna K. Toombs, Aunt Shirley Toombs, nephew Marcus Williams, Grandpa Charlie Hempy and Grandma Iva Hempy.
On June 27, 1986 he married the former Laurie Lynn Smart in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and she survives in Prospect.
Paul was a well-known plumber in the Prospect area. He was a great storyteller and he enjoyed singing country karaoke. Paul didn't know a stranger and was always willing to talk to or help anyone. He was always the life of the party and the center of attention. He dearly loved his dogs, Riley and Rocky.
He is survived by his father, Paul Eugene (Ruby) Hempy, Prospect, his wife, Laurie Hempy, Prospect, who lovingly dedicated much of her time taking care of him during his illness; two daughters, Jessica (Zach Craig) Hempy, Prospect; Lindsay Hempy, Marion; grandchildren, Karson, Wyatt and Odin; siblings, Debby (Bill) Williams, Marysville; Judy(Frank) White, Magnetic Springs; Mark(Tina) Hempy, Prospect; step-siblings, Dana (Dan) Kohut, Richard (Hope) Casteele; his mother and father-in-law, Tod and Carole Smart; sister-in-law,Tracy (David) Sweet, Georgia; brother-in-law, Tod (Mary) Smart of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Angie(Mark) Phillians, Prospect. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Jennifer Hempy, Michael (Ashley) Hempy, Sarah Hempy, Matthew Williams, Stacey (Guy Bash) Hinchley, Lori (Trent) Tackett, Ashley Mowery, Skyler (Ashley) Thompson, Dakota (Juli) Thompson, Nina (Tristan)Thompson and many more extended family and friends.
Friends may call Friday, July 24, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Steve Whitaker officiating. Due to the high volume of people expected to attend and to avoid overcrowding, friends are asked to wear a mask and exit the house once they have visited with the family. Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home staff thanks you for your consideration of the health and safety of everyone. Cremation will follow services and a final resting place has not yet been decided.
Special thanks to Dr. Bob and his team for their love and care of PD over the years.
Memorial gifts may be made to Verne I. Mounts American Legion Post 368, P. O. Box 187, Prospect, OH 43342.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-Ballinger.com